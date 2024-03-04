American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after acquiring an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $127.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $136.00.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $1,725,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

