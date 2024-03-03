Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Up 2.9 %

XPER opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.