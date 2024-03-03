Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

MOS stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 557,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

