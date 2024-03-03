Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

