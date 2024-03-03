Voss Capital, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Voss Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Voss Capital, Llc acquired 6,108 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $65,050.20.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Voss Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $271,750.00.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $374.50 million, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.64. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.76%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

