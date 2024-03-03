Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $20.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $20.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.52 on Friday. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,168,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,705 shares of company stock worth $1,348,552. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 201,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after buying an additional 99,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

