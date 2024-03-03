Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $177.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $152.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.64.

UHS stock opened at $171.12 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $113.69 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

