Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods
In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -79.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
