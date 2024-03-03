Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $128,772.80 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Drape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.50 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

