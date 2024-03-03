Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Tenable worth $51,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,419.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,768 shares of company stock worth $5,029,285 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

