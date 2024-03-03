StockNews.com Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.3742 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.