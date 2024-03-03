StockNews.com Lowers Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

