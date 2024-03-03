StockNews.com Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,220,000 after buying an additional 102,371 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after buying an additional 224,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,142,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 882,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

