Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,532 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

