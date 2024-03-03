Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 66,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC opened at $69.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

