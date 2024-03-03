SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,103 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of SpartanNash worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 21.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 149,078 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $719.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

