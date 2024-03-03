Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $50,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

