SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,026 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $94,730.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58.

SiTime Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SITM opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $142.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SITM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SiTime by 99.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.