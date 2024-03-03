Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $33.00 at KeyCorp

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

