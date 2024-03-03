Richard William Scalzo Sells 3,429 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard William Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $316,420.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $244,530.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52.

On Monday, December 11th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,380 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $14,793.60.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Richard William Scalzo sold 1,872 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $22,482.72.

On Monday, December 4th, Richard William Scalzo sold 681 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $8,178.81.

DYN opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DYN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 792,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

