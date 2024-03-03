Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RVNC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of RVNC opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 342,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,749,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 288,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 105,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 683,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 131,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

