Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

