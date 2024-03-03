Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PPBI. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 440.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,477,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,564 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 72,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 32,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.