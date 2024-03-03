nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,190 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $116,908,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after buying an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after buying an additional 1,283,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $68.74 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

