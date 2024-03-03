Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.72% of Ciena worth $50,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $181,970.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

