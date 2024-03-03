Northern Trust Corp Has $50.88 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $50,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

