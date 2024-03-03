Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $52,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 195.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at $8,847,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 50.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $263.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

