NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 165.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,663 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of NETGEAR worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 309.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 512.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 627.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 138.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,943.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,820 shares of company stock worth $299,632 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

