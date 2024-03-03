NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

