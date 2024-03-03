Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Sells $103,997.96 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $103,997.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,196 shares in the company, valued at $534,141.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MWA opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 18,866.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

