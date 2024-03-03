Michael R. Megna Sells 5,126 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

KNSA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 219,302 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,130,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

