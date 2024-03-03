MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,496,000 after buying an additional 1,716,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,758,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,801,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $24,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.