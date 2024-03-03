Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 10,000 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

