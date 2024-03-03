Mariner LLC Sells 5,351 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 4.59% of Kellanova worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 89,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 134,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE K opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

