LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.69.

LPSN stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,194,491 shares in the company, valued at $36,700,167.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $37,089,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $156,410,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $6,102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $5,625,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,629.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,847 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

