Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 383.87% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LSTA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Lisata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 1b/2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and LSTA201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

