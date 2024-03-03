LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LG Display by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LPL stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.
LG Display Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
