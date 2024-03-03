Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $825,360.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.