Keh Shew Lu Sells 3,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $825,360.00.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.