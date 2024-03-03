Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,394,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

