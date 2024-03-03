Invesco Ltd. Sells 103,744 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,744 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 541.21%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Articles

