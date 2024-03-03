Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.74% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $249.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $70.92.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

