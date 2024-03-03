Insider Selling: Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$90,000.00 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

TSE SES opened at C$11.33 on Friday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

