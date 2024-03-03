Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells 2,677 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ROL opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 204,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

