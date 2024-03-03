Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $184,400.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,409,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $241,800.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.68 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 323,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,246,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 454,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLYA

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.