Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $184,400.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,409,884.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $241,800.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 323,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 60,727 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,246,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 454,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLYA
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.