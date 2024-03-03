Insider Selling: IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Insider Sells 7,331 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IBEX Stock Performance

IBEX opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBEX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

