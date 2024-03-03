Insider Selling: First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Insider Sells $105,911.81 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Merchants Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $32.76 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 21.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 116.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 59,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

