Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 230.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,728 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Innovid worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CTV opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. Innovid Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.03.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

