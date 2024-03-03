Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

INFY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

