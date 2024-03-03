Ian Cleminson Sells 931 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $115,509.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,113.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Cleminson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innospec alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Ian Cleminson sold 4,190 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $518,596.30.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $125.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 226.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.