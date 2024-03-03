Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $33.66 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

